School officials say the bus was driving on River Road toward Bassett High School

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two students are in the hospital with minor injuries following a crash involving a Henry County school bus, according to Monica Hatchett, the director of communications for Henry County Public Schools.

School officials say bus 113 had been driving on River Road toward Bassett High School when an oncoming vehicle crossed the double line and hit the bus.

We’re working for you to learn more. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops