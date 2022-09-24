State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Patrick County.

The vehicle crashed at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Ashby Drive, according to police.

Officials say a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche was heading south on Route 8 when it ran off the right side of the road and down a hill.

The driver, 28-year-old Joseph Duncan of Galax was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

Virginia State Police say the crash is still under investigation.