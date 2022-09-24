67º

Local News

State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County

The crash occurred Thursday on Route 8, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Traffic, Fatal Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Patrick County.

The vehicle crashed at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Ashby Drive, according to police.

Officials say a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche was heading south on Route 8 when it ran off the right side of the road and down a hill.

The driver, 28-year-old Joseph Duncan of Galax was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

Virginia State Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email