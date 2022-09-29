Covington High School and Alleghany High School football games moved to Thursday due to weather

LOW MOOR, Va. – Two football games involving Covington High School and Alleghany High School will now take place Thursday night rather than Friday.

This is due to the threat of severe weather expected in our region as a result of Tropical Storm Ian.

School officials say Covington High School will host Grayson County at Boodie Albert Stadium, with the game starting at 7 p.m. All homecoming activities will be held at the half.

Alleghany High School’s game against Radford will take place at Mountaineer Field at 7 p.m. as well.

The decision to reschedule the games was a mutual decision among the three school divisions, with the top priority being to keep students safe.

The National Weather Service predicts that widespread rain and wind will move into the Alleghany Highlands Friday morning with heavy rain currently predicted by 5 p.m. on Friday.