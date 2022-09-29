64º

LIVE

Local News

Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Montgomery County, Christiansburg
More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. (Appalachian Power)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County.

ORIGINAL STORY

More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning.

As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:

  • Auburn Elementary School
  • Auburn Middle School
  • Auburn High School
  • Christiansburg Middle School

School officials say all remaining schools will continue with the school day as usual.

Authorities say power should be restored by 11 a.m.

We will update this article once power is restored

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email