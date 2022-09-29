Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County

More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County.

ORIGINAL STORY

More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning.

As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:

Auburn Elementary School

Auburn Middle School

Auburn High School

Christiansburg Middle School

School officials say all remaining schools will continue with the school day as usual.

Authorities say power should be restored by 11 a.m.

We will update this article once power is restored