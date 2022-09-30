Radford University President shares future goals during inauguration ceremony

Radford University's new president outlined his goals for the future during Friday's inauguration ceremony

RADFORD, Va. – A plan for student success: Radford University’s new president outlined his goals for the future during Friday’s inauguration ceremony.

Doctor Bret Danilowicz has been working to provide more opportunities for higher education, including adding more degrees through a partnership with Virginia Tech.

“We were once part of same university, and while we serve different students and have a distinct mission, we will again strengthen our relationship as sibling institutions to make higher education in our region stronger,” Danilowicz said.

Some ideas discussed during the event include research and workforce projects, along with the idea of adding a Highlander section to Hokie football games.