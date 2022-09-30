Red Cross of Virginia sending volunteers to help victims of Hurricane Ian

The American Red Cross is deploying volunteers from our state to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Va. – The Red Cross of Virginia is deploying volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

It’s a two-fold response – the Red Cross is also ready to respond to any impacts here in Virginia.

The non-profit is sending 15 volunteers and staff members to Florida to help on the ground, and plans to send even more volunteers over the coming weeks.

“This is a response that’s not only going to last weeks, it’s going to potentially last months and even years to start to rebuild these communities and get them on the path to recovery,” said Jonathan McNamara, the communications director for the Red Cross of Virginia.

If you want to help, you can volunteer, donate money or donate blood since Hurricane Ian has canceled hundreds of blood drives.