Troutville Rest Area expected to reopen by Thanksgiving

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 is expected to reopen by Thanksgiving for holiday travel.

The rest area, located near mile marker 158, has been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project.

The project includes extending the off-ramp by about 500 feet and extending the ramp onto I-81 by about 2,100 feet. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is intended to improve driver safety by providing more space to accelerate and decelerate.

It also includes adding 10 to 13 spaces to the truck parking area.

The project was expected to conclude ahead of Labor Day but was extended due to issues with a slope.

The rest area is now closed off to the public, but drivers can still use the Fairfield Rest Area near mile marker 195 or the Radford Rest Area near mile marker 108.

Temporary toilets and parking are currently available for commercial vehicles at the Troutville Weigh Station.

The Troutville Rest Area project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program. More than $2 billion was funded by the Virginia General Assembly for improvements.