56º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

Police say it occurred Saturday near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Southwest, Shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday.

Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident.

The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police.

A woman was taken to a hospital after she was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police say.

Authorities say they are actively searching the area for a suspect.

Roanoke City Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Stick with 10 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email