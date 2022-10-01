One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday.

Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident.

The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police.

A woman was taken to a hospital after she was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police say.

Authorities say they are actively searching the area for a suspect.

Roanoke City Police say the incident remains under investigation.

