State police investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Campbell County Friday.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road, police say.

A 2008 Toyota Corolla was heading west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell on top of it, authorities say.

Police say the car ran off of the road and the driver, an adult male, died at the scene.

A second tree fell while police were at the scene, according to authorities. Police say no one was injured by the second tree.

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.