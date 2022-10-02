58º

Local News

One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash

First responders cut through SUV’s roof to rescue trapped victim

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: hospital, bedford, county, crash
Crews rescued one person after a car crash in Bedford County. (WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County.

It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road.

The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the day.

Crews responded and found one person trapped inside an SUV, that had flipped on its side.

First responders removed the roof to get the person out by 3:44 p.m.

The victim was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter