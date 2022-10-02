One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash

Crews rescued one person after a car crash in Bedford County.

It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road.

The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the day.

Crews responded and found one person trapped inside an SUV, that had flipped on its side.

First responders removed the roof to get the person out by 3:44 p.m.

The victim was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital with non life threatening injuries.