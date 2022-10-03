40 Days for Life, pro-life campaign held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A national anti-abortion leader is bringing her message to Roanoke.

On Monday afternoon, the director of 40 Days for Life gave a speech outside the Peters Creek Road planned parenthood, stressing the need for communities to talk about the topic.

She said it’s easy for abortion to get politicized, but it’s all about having the conversation.

”As pro-lifers, we have to understand that this is never an easy decision for a woman but we also need to understand that the sanctity of human life, the dignity of human life is what is under attack here,” she said.

Organizers said since 40 Days for Life began, over 20,000 mothers have chosen life for their children.

According to their webpage, the Roanoke campaign will run through Nov. 6.

You can learn more about 40 Days for Life here.