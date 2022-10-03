61º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Former NBA player Newman adopts entire fourth grade at elementary school in Danville

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Danville, Woodberry Hills Elementary School
Johnny Newman, a former NBA player and George Washington High School alum, has adopted the entire fourth grade at Woodberry Hills Elementary School. (Woodberry Hills Elementary School)

DANVILLE, Va. – Changing lives, one child at a time: that’s the goal for former NBA player Johnny Newman.

Last week, the George Washington High School alum and his wife Velvet adopted the entire fourth grade at Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville, according to school officials.

On Sept. 28, he also paid 4th-grade students at the school a visit and surprised each and every kid with a composition book and personal storage container.

Known as Danville’s first NBA player, Newman has had an active career since he was first drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1986.

Throughout the years, he would then go on to play with the New York Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets, the New Jersey Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2011, the driven athlete was even inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

In the end, Newman aspires to continue pouring into the younger generation as he works to give back to the very community he grew up in.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email