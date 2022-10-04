Altavista falls to Appomattox in Dogwood District match

Appomattox had a brutal early schedule, and on Monday, they were looking to get things cranked into gear for the district match.

APPOMATTOX, Va. – A couple of games from Week 6 1st and 10 were pushed into the following week, including a Dogwood District collision between Altavista and Appomattox.

Appomattox had a brutal early schedule, and on Monday, they were looking to get things cranked into gear for the district match.

Coach Smith had his guys locked in.

They were already up 7-0 when the Colonels get a spark. Ladainian Stone got the high snap and was into the open field, but that drive would stall.

The Raiders responded. Their Grayson Peterson handed it off to Jonathan Pennix who made some moves on his way to a touchdown and 14-0 lead.

Then there was even more Appomattox – they started the drive at the 11-yard line. It was a designed run for Peterson who followed his blocks, got the edge, and took off 89 yards to the house, bringing the Raiders rolling up to 21-0.

Pennix added another TD before halftime paving way for an Appomattox home win.

The game’s final score was Appomattox 48, Altavista 7.