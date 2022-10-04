Man with Rockbridge County ties to perform at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Making his way to the big time.

On Monday, Rockbridge County native Brent Snyder announced his preparations for a huge moment in his career – his upcoming performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe.

Snyder moved from Virginia to Nashville in 2018, pursuing a career in music, the release said. Over the last four and a half years, Snyder has played at most of the venues in Nashville but always had his eyes on the famed Bluebird Cafe, he explained.

“The Bluebird is such an iconic place. So many of my inspirations got their start there and you just feel the magic when you are in the room,” says Snyder. “When I moved to Nashville I promised myself that I would keep that stamped piece of paper forever and would audition until I earned my way onto that legendary stage. That time has come! I will have that piece of paper in my pocket when I perform.”

And while the city lights and the county music world is exciting, Snyder said that his hometown is like a breath of fresh air.

“Rockbridge County and my hometown of Fairfield is always with me,” Snyder said. “I find home to be so peaceful and serene and at times, Nashville and the music industry can be dark and muddy so I go back to memories made back home for comfort.”

Snyder will hit the stage at the Bluebird Cafe on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. CST for his show – and it’s already sold out, according to the release.

You can learn more about Snyder on his website.