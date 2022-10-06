20 cats, kittens saved from Hurricane Ian arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

Cats, kittens saved from Hurricane Ian arrive at the Lynchburg Humane Society (Credit: Claire LeFew, Development and Communications Manager with Lynchburg Humane Society)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some furry friends from Florida have arrived at the Lynchburg Humane Society after being saved from Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday, LHS announced they have 20 new cats and kittens at their facility, all from shelters in Florida that were impacted by the storm.

Below, you can watch as the furry friends arrived at the facility in an LHS Facebook post.

The shelter said that the new, adoptable furry friends from Florida were set to receive their first exams on Thursday afternoon before cuddling up in their cozy beds.

Lynchburg Humane Society’s website will have unique indicators on the pets’ pictures to show they were saved from Hurricane Ian, they said.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the kitties from the sunshine state, LHS said to stay updated on their website and their social media for updates, and that all adoptable pets can be seen on their website under the ADOPT tab.

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to their website.

To ask a question, LHS asks that you email adoption@lynchburghumane.org.