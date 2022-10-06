Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location

After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center in the NRV is finally getting a new home

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location.

The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.

Leaders of the organization hope that their services open up new opportunities for the people that take advantage of their services.

“If they can come in and get these services free, that will free up other income that they can take and use on other areas where the funding from non-profits and government may be very limited,” said Kim Bowman, the Director of the Agape Center NRV.

The Agape Center NRV will begin accepting new clients soon. You can call 540-358-0321 to set up an appointment.