Education rights rally held in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two education activist groups held a rally for education rights in Lynchburg on Thursday.

The Americans for Prosperity-Virginia teamed up with the Virginia Education Opportunity Alliance to call for more educational freedom in the Commonwealth.

During the rally, they expressed their idea of families having a choice of where their kids go to school rather than it being based on where they’re zoned.

The rally’s keynote speaker was Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, who also spoke at the Liberty University convocation on Wednesday.

Sears encouraged Virginians to vote the people into office that would support school choices.

”We are going to demand school choice now … school choice now … and we’re going to vote you out if you don’t vote for school choice now. That’s it!” Sears said.

With the legislative session right around the corner, activists are trying to educate parents on education reform.