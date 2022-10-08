55º

Heritage Pioneers beat out the Brookville Bees

It was 10-7 Heritage

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

It was the battle of Timberlake Road this evening as the two 4-1 teams met in a matchup

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was homecoming on Friday night at this battle off of Timberlake Road.

Going into the second quarter, the game was still scoreless, but not for long.

After an impressive catch to no avail for the Bees, Heritage took control of the ball and ran it down the field for the first TD of the game.

The Bees tried to answer before the half, but they had their TD wiped out by a penalty, then a key pass was incomplete.

Two more tough quarters followed for these two teams. The game’s final score was 10-7, Heritage.

