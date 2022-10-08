Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd

BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night.
Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights.
LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night.
Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights.
LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.