Local News

Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd

The final score was 28-21, LB wins

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Blue Ridge District, 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports
Good contest goes to LB with the win tonight

BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night.

Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights.

LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.

