MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one.

Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays.

Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on Friday night, and thanks to that, they remain undefeated in the 2022 season. They took down Chatham 19-9.