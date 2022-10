The Titans put up a good fight but it was all Patriots tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night.

The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game.

Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.

Patrick Henry Patriots were victorious, defeating Hidden Valley 57-7.