PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 45-29.

The teams faced off at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Virginia Tech had a total of 403 yards while Pitt had 496. The Hokies had two turnovers while the Panthers had one.

The Hokies fall to 2-4 while the Panthers now hold a record of 4-2.