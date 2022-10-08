Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace

SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace.

Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years.

The community, now called Friendship Salem Terrace, offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care for its senior residents.

“Bringing Salem Terrace under the Friendship umbrella will not only help streamline the high-quality services at Salem Terrace that Friendship has managed since 2012, but will also enable Friendship to use our expertise in retirement living and care to serve more individuals in the greater Roanoke Valley,” said Joe Hoff, President and CEO of Friendship.

There are plans to upgrade the dining room and add other cutting-edge amenities in the future. But their main priority — making this community the best home it can be.

Friendship also says employees at the community will now have access to the company’s benefits. To learn more about joining the team, visit Friendship’s website.