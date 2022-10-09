42º

State police investigating fatal crash in Highland County

The crash occurred Sunday on Route 250, authorities say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Sunday in Highland County.

Authorities say it occurred at 2:34 a.m. on Route 250, east of Route 614.

Police say a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling east on Route 250 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver, Jessor Hupman, 57, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.

