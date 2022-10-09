Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting near Mountain View Terrace

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 12:42 p.m.

The male is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.

Roanoke City Police said there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Police said at 11:10 on October 8th, police learned of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male outside of the home armed with a firearm and pointed it towards an officer.

Officials with Roanoke City Police said, one officer fired their weapon, hitting the man. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt in this incident.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident, and the officer involved in the shooting, is on administrative leave.

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night in Roanoke City.

According to the city’s 911 center, police responded to the 2300 Block of Mountain View Terrace around 11:11 p.m.

When 10 News arrived on scene, we were told there was no threat to the public and that state officials are looking into what happened.

There is no word on any injuries reported at this time.

We’re working for you to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.