20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd.

We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road.

According to Virginia State Police, one of the passengers in the vehicle, Joanie Scott, of Goodview, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Unfortunately, Scott did not make it.

State Police inform us that the driver and two others passengers have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed is a factor in this crash and at this time, charges are pending.

The incident led to road closures, but the roadway is now back open to traffic.

VSP says the investigation remains ongoing.