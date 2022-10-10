Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke police.

Authorities said that the man was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but they do not believe that the shooting happened at the location.

As of 1 p.m., police said that no suspects have been located, no arrests have been made and no scene has been established.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

