Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, police say

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Crime, Gun Violence

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke police.

Authorities said that the man was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but they do not believe that the shooting happened at the location.

As of 1 p.m., police said that no suspects have been located, no arrests have been made and no scene has been established.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10's award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

