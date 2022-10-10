Woman arrested, charged in connection with Bedford County shooting, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:30 p.m.:

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday.

On Monday at 2:44 p.m, authorities said they received a report of a person that had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway.

When they got to the scene, authorities said found a man that had been shot in the head. The man was flown out to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 38-year-old Danelle Brown in connection with the incident and charged her with aggravated malicious wounding as well as possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities said Brown is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional information about the victim and said the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One man is in the hospital after being shot in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation, and there is no more information at this time.

