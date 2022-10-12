Salem’s Planet Fitness giving away free gas cards, vouchers on Fridays in October

SALEM, Va. – Local businesses are looking to ease the pain at the pump.

On Fridays throughout the month of October, Planet Fitness said they’re offering $30 gas gift cards or vouchers to the first 50 customers that come through their lines at 10 a.m. They said that no one that comes before 9:30 a.m. will be eligible for the giveaway.

Those gift cards and vouchers can only be used the day that they’re given, where they are given, according to the Planet Fitness website.

For the rest of the month, Planet Fitness said the free gas event will be happening at the following locations:

You can read the official rules of the giveaway on Planet Fitness Salem’s website here.