Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August

The Lynchburg Humane Society has saved 17 dogs after they were sick with Parvo

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August.

According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left untreated for a few days.

Thankfully, the Lynchburg Humane Society said, with the help of others, they were able to save 17 of the dogs, all of which are now happy and healthy.

Despite the massive amount of resources it took to care for the dogs, they received an outpouring of support from the community.

“We’ve never had this many sick dogs at the same time, so it really pushed our limits on space and also just our staff,” Claire Lefew with LHS said. “Our staff was just pushed to the absolute limit with this and that’s why this was so encouraging. The community support we received around this came in so many different ways.”

We’re told the dogs were on their way to another facility to find new homes.

Just before they made their way out into the world, Lynchburg Humane Society snapped and shared a few photos, which you can see below.