GOTW: George Wythe takes on Galax

GALAX, Va. – It’s Week 8 of 1st and 10, and this week’s Game of the Week could decide the Mountain Empire District as George Wythe takes on Galax.

“Up front, offensive and defensive lines their line is pretty good, always good,” Colton Green, Maroons DE/LT said. “Their D-line and outside backers are good. We have to come out ready to play and play physically.”

George Wythe has been battled tested against the likes of Grundy and Graham but the injury bug has prevented them from reaching their full potential.

“Lost our starting quarterback, second string quarterback got hurt last week, we’re down to our third string quarterback, I’m down to my fourth string corner,” Brandon Harner, George Wythe Head Coach said. “The good news is we get most of those kids back as the season goes on so as the playoffs get here we can make that run if the kids want to get after it. "

Harner went on to talk about the playoff season that’s just around the corner.

“Playoffs ... You kidding me? Not at all. Galax and George Wythe have become well acquainted in the postseason ... the Maroon Tide ending the Maroons season in each of the last 4 years. But they are hoping to clean up some mistakes themselves tonight,” Harner added.

Galax seems to be in the same situation with the mixed bag of injuries, among other things.

“Too many self-inflicted wounds right now between holding penalties, turnovers, and unforced turnovers is what we have to do a better job of,” Shane Allen, Galax Head Coach said.

But the Galax players are still hopeful.

“We do have the ability to move down the field when we want to and turnovers are just in our way right now,” Kolton Barners, Maroon Tide MLB, FB said.

“Running the ball, keeping the ball on the ground running as much as we can. That’s what’s working best for us right now – if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Jeremiah Blevins, Maroon Tide OL/DL said.

Galax averages nearly 300 rushing yards per game, so George Wythe said they want to get that swagger back and play with the energy as if Friday’s game was a state championship.

Watch game highlights tonight on 10 News at 11:10, and stay updated with scores in the region here.