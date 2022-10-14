Pulaski opens new mountain bike park

People in Pulaski now have another option for outdoor recreation.

This week, a brand new mountain bike park opened at 1990 E. Main Street.

Bikers can head to the park and test out their balance and skill while they carefully jump over 35 obstacles.

So far, town officials said they have already seen people come from Montgomery county and as far away as Marion to enjoy the park.

“We are really excited about this project something that locals can get outside and be out and about around other people in a safe and outdoor environment,” Nathan Repass with the Town of Pulaski said. “We’re hoping this will bring people in it’s fairly unique to the area.”

The new mountain bike park is open 7 days a week from dusk to dawn.