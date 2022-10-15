Desmond Doss Day celebrated in Lynchburg

The city of Lynchburg celebrated Desmond Doss Day Friday. (Courtesy of: Thomas Current)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local war hero was honored in Lynchburg Friday.

Veterans and locals gathered to celebrate Desmond Doss Day at the Monument Terrace Troop Rally.

President Harry Truman awarded Doss a medal of honor on Oct. 12, 1945, for saving the lives of many soldiers in World War II. The movie Hacksaw Ridge was based on his life.

Now each Oct. 12, the city recognizes Desmond Doss Day, but this year more veterans were able to attend Friday, Oct. 14.

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council put on the event as a way for locals to stop by and honor the service and sacrifice of Doss.