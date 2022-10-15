Lord Botetourt defeats William Fleming, 41-27

Lord Botetourt came out victorious in their battle against William Fleming.

ROANOKE, Va. – Another look at a big-time contender.

Fleming has been the most improved in the Blue Ridge District, next to William Byrd, but Botetourt has rolled since their only loss in the first game.

Botetourt brought the power to the field with an offensive line that took a 14-0 lead early on in the game.

Then Fleming started to make some changes.

Even though Fleming adapted to the competitor as necessary, LB’s attention to detail was the deciding factor.

The Cavaliers were victorious, 41-27.