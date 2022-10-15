Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing

An unexpected change at this year's Go Fest is calling for more explanation of Virginia's liquor licensing rules.

ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event.

According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.

“We know it’s not ideal, but trust us when we say that we did everything we could to make it all work. There will be beer-serving locations at Holton Plaza and Elmwood Park, so trade your pints cups for koozies, and we’ll see you all soon,” the post read.

Go Fest was originally supposed to hand out two new commemorative pint cups that people could reuse throughout the festival weekend. One of the big pushes of the festival is sustainability.

WSLS 10 reached out to Virginia ABC to get a little more information regarding the licensing for events like Go Fest.

Virginia ABC responded with a statement reading, “Banquet special event licensees may sell wine or beer including keg beer purchased from a retailer, manufacturer or wholesaler. The Roanoke Outside Foundation has an active banquet special event license.”