Blacksburg Brew Do returns for its 13th year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Brew Do is returning this year, bigger and better than ever.

The event will be held at the grounds of Historic Smithfield, on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access to enter the grounds at noon.

The event will feature craft beers from across the mid-Atlantic, food trucks, live music, and unique local merchandise.

“We are so excited to showcase more than 80 different beers and ciders this year at one of Blacksburg’s favorite fall festivals! In addition to the fantastic selection from breweries throughout the mid-Atlantic, Blacksburg Brew Do offers attendees the opportunity to try regional food vendors, encounter a variety of local specialty products, and listen to some incredible live music,” says Ann Cassell, president of The Blacksburg Partnership, the organization hosting the event.

To kick things off at noon, local singer and songwriter Lily Corner will perform. She will be followed by former Hokie football player and American Idol finalist Dan Marshall, this year’s headliner.

Attendees can purchase a variety of tickets, including:

VIP (21+): $70 pre-sale only

Non-Drinking VIP: $25 pre-sale only

Regular Admission (21+): $$35 pre-sale, $40 at the gate

Non-Drinking Admission Only: $10 for pre-sale and at the gate

Children 12 and younger are free (with an accompanying adult)

Blacksburg Brew Do says photo ID is required for age verification. All proceeds benefit The Blacksburg Partnership in its mission to improve the quality of life in Blacksburg.

To learn more about the event and ticket information, visit Blacksburg Brew Do’s website.