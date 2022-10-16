64º

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

The driver was flown to a local trauma center with serious injuries

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Crews respond to a crash in Botetourt County. (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County.

It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:

“Crews stayed busy today with a number of traffic crashes, including this incident on Parkway Drive in Buchanan. A single vehicle left the roadway and went approximately 50 feet down the embankment.

After securing the vehicle, the roof was removed for patient access and an occupant with serious injuries was brought up to the ambulance via a rope system. Following a short transport to the fairgrounds, the patient was transported to a local trauma center by LifeGuard 12.”

