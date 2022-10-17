More than $1 million awarded to the New River Valley Water Trail

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded a grant of more than $1 million to fund a New River Valley project on Monday, according to a news release.

The grant of $1,500,000 will go to the New River Valley Regional Commission (NRVRC) for the New River Water Trail Expansion Project. The project will construct and improve four public launches along the trail.

The grant will also go towards website, marketing, outreach, and river stewardship efforts. The project is expected to attract 1,500 new visitors each year.

“The New River is a great natural asset, and many people access it by this water trail. ARC’s award of $1.5 million to expand the New River Water Trail will enhance its appeal to visitors and outdoor recreation enthusiasts,” said Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith.

ARC awarded NRVRC the grant through the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative which directs funding to communities affected by severe job losses in the coal industry.