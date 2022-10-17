More than $4 million in federal funds to Southwest Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced more than $4 million in federal funding are going to projects in Southwest Virginia on Monday, according to a news release.

There will be $4,165,000 distributed across economic development and recreational opportunities in Southwest Virginia.

Here is the breakdown:

The funding was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)’s initiative to provide communities affected by severe job losses in the coal industry grants, says the news release. The initiative is called Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER).

“We are excited to support this investment in Southwest Virginia’s economic development,” said Warner and Kaine. “These funds will create jobs, increase recreational opportunities, improve public health, and make necessary advancements for Virginia’s underserved communities as we continue to support increasingly diverse local economies.”