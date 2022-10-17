More than $4 million in federal funds to Southwest Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced more than $4 million in federal funding are going to projects in Southwest Virginia on Monday, according to a news release.
There will be $4,165,000 distributed across economic development and recreational opportunities in Southwest Virginia.
Here is the breakdown:
- $1,500,000 to Appalachian Sustainable Development for the Food Sector Workforce Development in Central Appalachia Project. It aims to address challenges facing agricultural producers and food processors.
- $1,500,000 to the New River Valley Regional Commission for the New River Water Trail Expansion Project. The project is constructing and improving four public launches in Fairlawn, Va.
- $665,000 to Henry County for the Dick and Willie Passage Trail 6A Completion Project. It will complete the last mile of an existing gap in the trail.
- $500,000 to St. Mary’s Health Wagon for the Expansion of Dental Services for Central Appalachia Project to educate and train new dental professionals in Clintwood, Virginia.
The funding was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)’s initiative to provide communities affected by severe job losses in the coal industry grants, says the news release. The initiative is called Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER).
“We are excited to support this investment in Southwest Virginia’s economic development,” said Warner and Kaine. “These funds will create jobs, increase recreational opportunities, improve public health, and make necessary advancements for Virginia’s underserved communities as we continue to support increasingly diverse local economies.”