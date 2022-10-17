Woman recognized after helping with 911 baby delivery call in Campbell County

LaToya Skates, a 911 Communications Officer, recognized for coaching caller to safely deliver baby in Campbell County (Credit: Campbell County Department of Public and Employee Relations)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, va. – Campbell County officials are recognizing one Communications Officer for her help in bringing a baby into the world this past summer.

On July 31, 2022, leaders said LaToya Skates, a 911 Communications Officer, took a 911 call regarding a mother in labor.

LaToya coached the caller through the baby’s arrival, and the baby was delivered safely, the post said.

The Campbell County Department of Public and Employee Relations congratulated LaToya for her work with a certificate of appreciation on Monday, which she happily displayed for a photo.