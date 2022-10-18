Authorities offering monetary reward for information on Patrick County burglary suspects

ARARAT, Va. – Law enforcement agencies are offering a monetary award for information regarding a Southwest Virginia burglary last month.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said they are offering up to $2,500 in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is offering up to a $2,500 reward, for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the two people involved with the burglary of the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop.

The incident happened on Sept. 22 when authorities said the two suspects broke into the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop and stole multiple firearms.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact ATF at 888 -ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 222-0460. You can also call 911 if the location is immediately known. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website here. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or P3Tips app, which is available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com or P3tips.com