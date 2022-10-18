TAP kicks off its Bringing Hope Home campaign by awarding local stars

She and others helped TAP achieve sustainable and equitable independence for those who need it most

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress presented the 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award and Client of the Year Award on Monday, to kick off their annual Bringing Hope Home campaign.

The 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award was presented to Abby Verdillo Hamilton, president & CEO of the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

Hamilton developed her love for community service in her native country of the Philippines. She began her career with the United Way of Roanoke Valley, and eventually, her leadership helped to make it one of the community’s cornerstone nonprofits.

One of the nearly 5,000 people served by TAP last year was selected as the 2022 Client of the Year: Miz Lexima.

Lexima was a client of TAP’s job training programs, which provided her with crucial support as she pursued a nursing degree.

“Once I joined that program, it really set the foundation for my nursing career,” Lexima said.

TAP’s annual Bringing Hope Home campaign supports four areas of TAP’s work:

Education and Employment,

Domestic Violence and Family Services,

Housing,

Financial Services.

The funds raised through the campaign directly support TAP’s programs, which help families achieve economic and personal independence. TAP is a local organization with no national affiliations, and 100% of donations stay here in the community.

TAP is taking donations now on their website here. The goal is to raise $300,000 by June 30, 2023, and then keep it going.