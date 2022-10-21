‘A Walk in Their Shoes’: Honoring survivors, victims of domestic violence

ROANOKE, Va. – For survivors of domestic abuse like Erika Ramirez, the journey to freedom wasn’t an easy one.

“I got out when I could get out alive,” said Ramirez. “I was pretty much held captive by this man.”

10 News first brought you her story earlier this month. On Friday, she was finally ready to share her face and story with the community at the 15th Annual “A Walk in Their Shoes” event at the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

“I feel like I can walk with a little bit more confidence today and hold my head up a little higher,” said Ramirez.

After enduring financial, psychological, and physical abuse, Ramirez escaped her abuser last year. She was six and a half months pregnant with her son, Ezra.

“At the end, I was basically falling asleep with a gun to my head at the end of the day. So I knew every time I felt [Ezra] kick, I was like, ‘I’ve got to do better. I’ve got to do better for me and my unborn child,’” said Ramirez.

The annual “A Walk in Their Shoes” event spreads awareness about domestic violence and honors survivors and victims. 77 women, men, and children have lost their lives to domestic violence in the Roanoke Valley.

Tina Smith attended the ceremony to honor her niece, Latoria Smith, who was killed by her abuser in 2005.

“Latoria was 21 years old. She was a beautiful spirit. She loved doing hair. She had a lot of ambition about what she wanted to pursue in life,” said Smith. “She was just loved by a lot of people.”

17 years later, Smith said it doesn’t get easier.

“We’re working hard each and every day to continue her memory. And to, you know, just let people know that it’s OK to talk about things you’re that going through. If you need help, there are places and people that you can reach out to,” said Smith.

After the ceremony, the group walked in solidarity alongside Roanoke city police as a symbol of hope for survivors.

“Your life matters,” said Ramirez.