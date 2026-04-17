Warm temperatures & scattered showers Friday

Your out-the-door, forecast this morning is very similar to Thursday’s! We have the chance for a few stray showers but will stay mostly dry for the remainder of the day. It’ll be a great afternoon to get outside!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

The rain showers have helped us out a bit with fire weather concerns, but we are still included in an outlook today.

Wind gusts will remain around 20-30 MPH with dew points in the 50s. Please stay fire weather aware once again today!

Wind Gusts Current as of 5 AM (WSLS 2026)

Fire Risk (WSLS 2026)

Our current pattern still keeps us in our above-average pattern with temperatures around 15 degrees above average. This all changes this weekend with our next cold front.

Heat Potential (WSLS 2026)

The hot temperatures we are seeing today will not last for much longer! We are about 15 degrees above average this Friday. However, when a cold front moves through the region Saturday, we will see scattered showers and storms along with a large drop in temperatures for Sunday and the start of next workweek.

Scattered showers and storms are on deck for both days this weekend, thanks to this cold front. Be sure to grab the umbrella for this weekend! Have a great Friday.