City of Roanoke to decide on gunshot detection devices at Monday’s City Council meeting

At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, there will be a discussion on whether or not council should approve an encroachment permit to install “gunshot detection devices.”

The agenda item - listed as 7C - officially reads as “Approval of an encroachment permit for the installation of gunshot detection devices for the Roanoke Police Department within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout the City of Roanoke.”

Recommended Videos

Roanoke Police Department calls the cameras called “Raven audio detection devices.” They will be placed around 75 locations across the city of Roanoke.

Similar gunshot detection devices were used in Martinsville but were phased out in late 2025 due to performance issues.

10 News reached out to the Roanoke Police Department for comment, and they provided us with the following statement:

The Roanoke Police Department is working to install 75 Raven audio detection devices that detect gunshots and other potential indicators of crime in strategically selected, data-driven high-crime areas throughout the city. This technology, provided by Flock Safety, will assist local law enforcement in responding more swiftly to imminent emergencies and conducting effective investigations related to a broad spectrum of crimes, including shootings, car break-ins, assault, street racing, and more. By using automated alerts, first responders can locate and assist victims more effectively, preserving vital evidence in the process.

The technology will cover a 1.75 mile radius of the city to detect audio only based on a triggered audio event (e.g. gun shot, screeching tires, repetitive distress cries for help, car collision, fireworks, and other disruptive community events). Flock Gunshot and Audio Detection is event-triggered and policy-governed. It activates only when it detects an acoustic signature of interest, such as a gunshot, ensuring RPD remains compliant with legal and privacy standards. All collected data is securely stored and automatically deleted pursuant with state law, unless retained as evidence for a criminal investigation. Furthermore, Flock Safety employs robust security measures, including encryption throughout the data lifecycle.

Flock’s Audio Detection is not a continuous recording device, does not monitor conversations, and cannot be used to listen in on private communications. The system is designed to “wake up” only when it detects an audio signature tied to a potential safety event, like a gunshot, and similar to how common home voice-activated devices respond only to specific trigger sounds. Once activated, it captures only brief, relevant clips that help identify and verify legitimate public safety incidents. Once an alert is triggered, public safety agencies can then review that brief recording to determine whether a response is needed.

The locations of these sensors are still being determined but will include both government buildings and private buildings with permission from the owner(s).

The technology is paid for by a two-year Federal Byrne Grant in the amount $57,040.00. There are no additional costs to the city beyond this grant funding.

Roanoke City Council will be meeting on April 20th at 2:00 PM at the City Council Chamber located at 215 Church Avenue SW.