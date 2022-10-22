Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Nelson County girl

Skylar Cabaniss of Faber, VA has been reported missing. (Courtesy of: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Nelson County Saturday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Skylar Cabaniss was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday at her home in the Faber area.

Cabaniss is described as five feet, six inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050. If located, call 911 immediately.