The Bengals trailed by 22 points but scored 29 unanswered including a touchdown in OT

BASSETT, Va. – GW Danville made the trip to Bassett for a Friday night showdown, and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

After four quarters, the teams ended up in a tie, sending them to OT.

Only one could come out on top, though.

Bassett took the win over G.W. Danville in overtime, 50-43.