Patrick Henry takes the win against Christiansburg 37-14

ROANOKE, Va. – Big dogs in the River Ridge were colliding left and right on Friday night.
Patrick Henry showed up and showed out to take the win in this post-season match.
The game’s final score was 37-14, with Patrick Henry on top.
