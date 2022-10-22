53º

Patrick Henry takes the win against Christiansburg 37-14

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

In the fourth quarter, we were in a one touchdown game. But PH responded.

ROANOKE, Va. – Big dogs in the River Ridge were colliding left and right on Friday night.

Patrick Henry showed up and showed out to take the win in this post-season match.

The game’s final score was 37-14, with Patrick Henry on top.

