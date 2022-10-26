61º

Franklin County authorities searching for missing 55-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Rocky Mount area

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Veronica Neil Jones, 55 years old with Alzheimer's, missing from Franklin County (Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in the 3000 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount wearing jeans and a blue coat, authorities said. We’re told she was also carrying a yellow backpack.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jones is 5′9″ and around 200 pounds.

Virginia State Police said she has an identification band on her wrist from a recent hospital visit, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

