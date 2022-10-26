57º

Police presence in Ramada Road area of Vinton due to standoff, authorities say

We’re told no one was hurt and one man was taken into custody

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Officers said they were called to a home nearby to serve an emergency custody order, and the man barricaded himself inside.

VINTON, Va. – There was a heavy police presence in the Ramada Road area of Vinton on Tuesday night due to a standoff.

On Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., Vinton Police went to the 700 block of Ramada Road to serve an emergency custody order, authorities said.

10 News had a crew at Herman L. Horn Elementary school nearby where several police cars and a command truck were located.

Police said when they got to the home the man barricaded himself inside.

At 9:24 p.m., about three hours later, the man surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Vinton PD.

Roanoke County S.W.A.T. assisted, along with a negotiator team, police said.

