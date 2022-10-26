Police presence in Ramada Road area of Vinton due to standoff, authorities say

Officers said they were called to a home nearby to serve an emergency custody order, and the man barricaded himself inside.

VINTON, Va. – There was a heavy police presence in the Ramada Road area of Vinton on Tuesday night due to a standoff.

On Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., Vinton Police went to the 700 block of Ramada Road to serve an emergency custody order, authorities said.

10 News had a crew at Herman L. Horn Elementary school nearby where several police cars and a command truck were located.

Police said when they got to the home the man barricaded himself inside.

At 9:24 p.m., about three hours later, the man surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Vinton PD.

Roanoke County S.W.A.T. assisted, along with a negotiator team, police said.